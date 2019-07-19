Trump tries to distance himself from ‘send her back’ chants

President Trump is trying to go back and change the narrative again, attempting to distance himself from the “send her back” chants aimed at Congresswoman Ilhan Omar that broke out during his rally in Greenville, North Carolina on Wednesday. Stephanie Ruhle breaks down the president’s most recent strategy to turn this story around and whether Democrats should pay attention to the president’s antics. Weighing in: MSNBC Political Analyst Zerlina Maxwell, Republican Strategist Rick Tyler, Politico Chief Political Correspondent Tim Alberta, and Political Reporter for the News & Observer Paul Specht.