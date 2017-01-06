MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 01/06/17

Trump to be briefed on Russia election hack

A public intelligence report over the Russian hacks is expected to be released Friday. Steve Cortez and David Corn debate Donald Trump's potential reaction to his full briefing in a fiery exchange. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Greta Van Susteren to begin show on MSNBC
14 hours 27 min ago
Trump tweets about 'Apprentice' before intel meeting
4 hours 36 min ago
Biden on Trump's tweets: 'Grow up, Donald'
5 hours 20 min ago
First Lady’s Most Memorable Speeches
Fmr. CIA Director Hayden 'stunned' on Trump's intel skepticism
13 hours 7 min ago
Joe: To ignore or engage? Trump’s ‘Apprentice’ tweet
Michelle Obama’s Viral Moments
Rising Democratic star enters race for DNC Chair
Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
Trump to meet intel leaders on Russian hack

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL