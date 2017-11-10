11/10/17

Trump Shakes Hands With Putin at Asia Summit

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shook hands and spoke briefly before gathering for the Asia-Pacific summit in Vietnam. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller investigating possible Flynn deal with Turkish Govt, sources say
42 min 28 sec ago
Trump shakes hands with Putin at Asia summit
30 min 50 sec ago
I support Pres. Trump, but not blindly: GOP congressman
2 hours 2 min ago
Poll: Most Americans think Trump knew of Russian contacts
10 hours 52 min ago
VP Club: Pence, Biden chat at least once a month
4 hours 1 min ago
Lawrence to McConnell: What will you do about Roy Moore?
Moore allegations add to string of Alabama political scandals
What happened when Trump was in Moscow?
Bodyguard rejected Russian offer of ‘5 women’ for Trump: sources
GOP lawmakers react to Roy Moore allegations

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL