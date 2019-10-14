Trump’s former top advisor on Russia subpoenaed to testify

The president’s former top advisor on Russia, Fiona Hill, is meeting with lawmakers today to tell them everything she knows about the president’s dealings with Ukraine and Rudy Giuliani’s attempts to create his own policies. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by MSNBC’s Ari Melber, former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, former Ambassador Chris Hill, and Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker to break down who Fiona Hill is, what her testimony means for the impeachment inquiry, and how the impeachment inquiry will affect the future of diplomacy.