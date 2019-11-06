Trump’s EU envoy Sondland admits Ukraine quid pro quo

A top State Department Deputy arrives on Capitol Hill to testify a day after President Trump’s handpicked Ambassador to the EU walks back on what he told lawmakers as part of the impeachment inquiry, admitting to knowledge of aid-for-dirt on the Bidens. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush Michael Allen, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and Politico’s Anna Palmer to discuss the shocking details in Gordon Sondland’s testimony.