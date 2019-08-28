Stephanie Ruhle

Trump pulling FEMA money for border wall as Puerto Rico braces for storm

05:52

Florida and Puerto Rico are bracing for damage as tropical storm Dorian heads toward the coast all while the Trump administration is pulling millions of dollars that could be used for disaster relief by FEMA and sending it to the Southern border for wall construction. Chris Jansing is joined by University of Texas Professor Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, Republican Political Consultant Shermichael Singleton, and Democratic Strategist Basil Smikle to break down what we know.Aug. 28, 2019

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All