Trump pulling FEMA money for border wall as Puerto Rico braces for storm

Florida and Puerto Rico are bracing for damage as tropical storm Dorian heads toward the coast all while the Trump administration is pulling millions of dollars that could be used for disaster relief by FEMA and sending it to the Southern border for wall construction. Chris Jansing is joined by University of Texas Professor Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, Republican Political Consultant Shermichael Singleton, and Democratic Strategist Basil Smikle to break down what we know.