Trump offers fresh defense on Ukraine amid new revelations

Trump offers fresh defense on Ukraine amid new revelations09:18
There are new revelations today about what was going on inside the West Wing after President Trump froze military aid for Ukraine. Chris Jansing is joined by former NSC spokesperson and Senior Director Ned Price, Politico Foreign Affairs Reporter Nahal Toosi, and former U.S. Attorney in Michigan Barbara McQuade to discuss the new questions surrounding the President’s state of mind when he finally released that money roughly ten weeks later.