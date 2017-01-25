MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 01/25/17

Trump issuing new immigration orders

Representative Jim Himes, D-CT, comments on the executive orders issues by Donald Trump regarding building a Mexican border wall and the end of sanctuary cities in the United States. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

