Trump claims coronavirus testing victory ahead of expected Fauci warning to Senate

President Trump says things are getting better but we know that things are either the same or getting worse in several places across the country. Former Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, former Acting Head of the CDC Dr. Richard Besser, and former Director of Health Policy during the Obama administration, Dr. Kavita Patel join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss what this means for Dr. Anthony Fauci's testimony to the Senate and for Americans awaiting reopening and more tests.