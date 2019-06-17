Trump campaign cutting ties with pollsters after internal numbers leaked

Trump campaign cutting ties with pollsters after internal numbers leaked12:25
The Trump campaign is cutting ties with some of its own pollsters after results of a March poll in key states got leaked to the media. Washington Post “Power Up” newsletter author Jacqueline Alemany, Bloomberg Opinion Executive Editor and Trump biographer Tim O’Brien, and Commentary Magazine Associate Editor Noah Rothman join Stephanie Ruhle to break down if there’s anything we can even take away from polls at this point in the race.