Trump backs down on getting citizenship question on census

In a rare retreat, President Trump announced he is backing down from a 19 month battle to add a controversial question to the 2020 census. Instead, he will use information already in federal databases on citizenship, yet the president is still trying to frame this as a win. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by Washington Examiner Senior Political Correspondent David Drucker, MSNBC Contributor Victoria DeFrancesco, Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center Peter Wehner, and Democratic Strategist Basil Smikle to break down what all of this means.