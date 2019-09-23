Trump admits discussing Biden with Ukrainian leader

President Trump has now admitted to talking to the Ukrainian president about Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, but denied pushing for a corruption campaign. NBC’s Hans Nichols and Politico’s Anna Palmer join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss what this means for impeachment proceedings and foreign relations. Weighing in: MSNBC Justice and Security Analyst Matt Miller, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, former Congressman Steve Israel, and former Congressman Ryan Costello.