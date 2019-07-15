Trump administration to change asylum rules

Trump administration to change asylum rules08:03
The Trump administration is changing the rules, making it nearly impossible for anyone coming from Central America to be able to claim asylum. NBC’s Pete Williams joins Stephanie Ruhle to explain what this means for the future of the asylum-seeking process in the U.S. Weighing in: Former Miami Beach Mayor Phil Levine, former ICE Assistant Director, CEO and President of Voto Latino Maria Teresa Kumar, and Commentary Magazine Associate Editor Noah Rothman.