Trump admin blocks Gordon Sondland from Ukraine deposition

The Trump administration has ordered U.S. Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, to not appear for a deposition with House investigators, despite a warning from the House that any attempt to interfere would be seen as obstruction and a potentially impeachable offense. Washington Post National Political Reporter Robert Costa, former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg, and former NSC Senior Director for Counterterrorism Joshua Geltzer about what this means for the investigation and why the administration was willing to take this risk.