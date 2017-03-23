MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 03/23/17

TIME puts spotlight on Trump’s falsehoods

Donald Trump’s interesting relationship with the truth is this week’s cover story for TIME magazine. TIME’s Washington Bureau Chief, Michael Scherer conducted that interview with Trump. He joins MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

