As the House prepares for its first vote in the impeachment inquiry on the process moving forward, Stephanie Ruhle breaks down the politics of impeachment and the strategy on both sides of the aisle. Weighing in: NBC’s Garrett Haake, NBC’s Heidi Przybyla, PBS Newshour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, former Senior Advisor to Jeb Bush Michael Steel, and NBC’s Steve Kornacki.