The person who could make or break the case for impeachment

Fired National Security Advisor John Bolton has been named in multiple accounts of critical meetings connected to the Impeachment Inquiry. Two people who have covered the former National Security Advisor for decades, Washington Post National Security reporter John Hudson and author of “White House Warriors” and Director of Communications and research at the University of Pennsylvania’s Global Policy Center tell Stephanie Ruhle how Bolton’s history could play into whether or not he will testify, and what he might say if he does.