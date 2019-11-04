BREAKING: Trump loses appeal in New York tax case, must hand over returns

The nation’s largest private coal miner declares bankruptcy

Coal miners thought they would be better off than they were four years ago after President Trump came into office pledging to save American coal companies. But now America’s largest private coal mining company announced it is filing for bankruptcy. Former Congressman Steve Israel and West Virginia Public Broadcasting Energy and Environment Reporter Brittany Patterson join Stephanie Ruhle to break down what this means for coal workers.Nov. 4, 2019

