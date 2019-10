Texts from former U.S. Envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, to lawmakers speak directly to the issue at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. NBC’s Josh Lederman, NBC’s Keir Simmons, Daily Beast World News Editor Christopher Dickey, Director Of The Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution, Thomas Wright, and USA Today Columnist Tom Nichols join Stephanie Ruhle to break down the extraordinary text messages.