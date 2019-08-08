SoulCycle, Equinox face boycott calls due to owner's Trump fundraiser

SoulCycle, Equinox face boycott calls due to owner's Trump fundraiser07:10
There has been major backlash against fitness companies SoulCycle and Equinox after the billionaire chairman of their parent company plans a fundraiser for the president. Politico’s Chief Economic Correspondent Ben White and Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown to discuss why the chairman’s explanation that he supports the president on some issues and not others is at odds with the moment this country is in right now.