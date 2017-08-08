MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 08/08/17

Small Business Struggle With Changing Healthcare Field

Small business struggle to establish regularity in for the healthcare plans and options. They are turning to the state and federal government to resolve the matter. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump retweets story with classified information
4 hours 50 sec ago
Bitcoin may help Russia beat sanctions
14 hours 47 min ago
Kasich would now beat Trump in NH primary: poll
6 hours 24 min ago
Pence denies a 2020 run, but why is he raising cash?
12 hours 48 min ago
Lawrence: Pence is the most dangerous man for Trump
13 hours 34 min ago
Watch Sen. Blumenthal respond to Trump's Twitter attack
How local news became pro-Trump
Trump exploits loophole to hire foreign workers
Fake news? Trump launches ‘real news’ series
Trump crashes Bedminster wedding, as advertised

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL