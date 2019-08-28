September debate stage appears set after new polls

With just hours before the official deadline, it seems unlikely that any other 2020 Democrat will make it onto the September debate stage. NBC’s Steve Kornacki joins Chris Jansing to break down which contenders missed out, who is still standing, and the stunning amount of people from both parties who are dreading the election. Weighing in: University of Texas Professor Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, Republican Political Consultant Shermichael Singleton, and Democratic Strategist Basil Smikle.