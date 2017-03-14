MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 03/14/17

Sen. King: New healthcare plan is 'shift and shaft'

Senator Angus King of Maine joins MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle to explain his "shift and shaft" explanation of the American Health Care Act, and how money will be reallocated from the federal government to the states. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

