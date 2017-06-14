MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 06/14/17

Sen. Jeff Flake Outlines the Shooting of Rep. Scalise

Senator Jeff Flake outlines what he saw happen at that Alexandria baseball field where Representative Scalise was shot. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Congressman Steve Scalise Shot at Virginia park
Sen. Paul gives harrowing eyewitnes account of shooting
1 hour 39 min ago
Sen. Flake: I ran out to Steve to put pressure on the wound
31 min 4 sec ago
Rep. Costello 'speechless' over shooting of Rep. Scalise
1 hour 7 min ago
Trump Monitoring Shooting, Calls Scalise a 'Patriot'
Dems fuming over Sessions' refusal to answer questions
Schumer: Republicans hiding health bill because they're ashamed
Exclusive: Sen. Franken says Sessions violated his recusal
Cory Booker: Sessions should not be attorney general
Warren grills Republican on secret health care bill

