MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 02/03/17

Sen. Hirono: Continue to call your senators to vote no for DeVos

Senator Mazie Hirono, D-HI, explains why she will be voting against Betsy DeVos for the position of Secretary of Education. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway cites false 'Bowling Green Massacre'
16 hours 27 min ago
Leaks throw Trump White House into chaos
12 hours 28 min ago
Persecution of Putin opposition a test for Tillerson
14 hours 14 min ago
Trump hits Schwarzenegger's Apprentice ratings
12 hours 19 min ago
Man shot after attack outside Louvre
3 hours 4 min ago
Trump's Friday tweet: 'Iran is playing with fire'
NYT: 'Almost everything' went wrong in Yemen raid
O'Donnell: Why Trump is wrong about Harley-Davidson
Maddow: New US era a perilous time for Putin critics
U.S. warns Israel to stop announcing new settlements

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL