Rivals look to slow Sanders' momentum at SC debate

Seven Democratic candidates will take the debate stage tonight in Charleston and a lot is riding on the night. Senator Bernie Sanders may have to play defense for he first time in this election while Mayor Michael Bloomberg will get a second shot after a tough first debate performance last week. Stephanie Ruhle breaks down what we can expect from the debate. Weighing in: Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, co-founder of Campaign Zero Brittany Packnett Cunningham, former Republican Strategist Steve Schmidt, and Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude.