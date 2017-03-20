MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 03/20/17

Rep. Eric Swalwell on Trump's relationship with Russia

Rep. Eric Swalwell said that members of the Trump administration have ties to Russia and while he does believe there is direct evidence, a case can be prosecuted solely on circumstantial evidence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey: ‘No information’ to back Trump’s claim Obama wiretapped him
Rep. on Trump-Russia ties: Can prove on circumstantial evidence
2 hours 16 min ago
Trump approval at record low: 'This is just self destruction'
5 hours 32 min ago
Panetta: There's no evidence Obama wiretapped Trump
4 hours 13 min ago
Watch and insider's view of Russia's election hacking
2 days 14 hours ago
Blumenthal prepared to 'use every tool' to block Gorsuch
Budget director: We won't balance budget this year
Maddow: Trump scandals overshadow Navy's corruption
Trump's agenda hits coal country
Rep. Waters: Trump will meet criteria for impeachment

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL