MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 05/01/17

Puzder ‘very disappointed’ he’s not Labor Secretary

One-time Labor Secretary nominee Andy Puzder says he wishes that he were Labor Secretary because it was a job he was preparing for his entire career. He also clears the record on his stance on the minimum wage and said that he’s for raising the minimum wage, as long as it doesn’t kill jobs. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

