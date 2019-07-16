President Trump takes his attacks on four Congresswomen to a new low

President Trump is taking his attacks on four Democratic Congresswomen to a new low, calling them anti-American and making it clear he has no problem fueling cultural and racial division in order to play to his base. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by former Republican Congressman David Jolly, PBS Newshour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Bloomberg Opinion Executive Editor Tim O’Brien, and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Philippe Reines to analyze the president’s comments and discuss whether there will be any consequences.