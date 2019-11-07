Pence aide arrives for deposition amid reports Barr refused to go on TV to defend Trump call Long time U.S. diplomat Jennifer Williams arrives on Capitol Hill to testify. Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne, former Ambassador Christopher Hill and former Communications Director for Jeb Bush’s 2016 campaign Tim Miller explain why Pence’s role could be important and Washington Post National Investigative Reporter Carol Leonnig explains her bombshell report on Attorney General Bill Barr refusing to hold a news conference saying that Trump broke no laws in his call with the Ukrainian president.