10/30/17

Paul Manafort, Rick Gates Indicted for Conspiracy, Money...

NBC’s Pete Williams breaks down the 12 counts contained in the indictment against former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and deputy campaign chair Rick Gates. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Manafort, Gates indicted for conspiracy, money laundering
32 min 14 sec ago
Joe: This is happening today because Trump fired Comey
1 hour 29 min ago
Paul Manafort surrenders to the FBI
1 hour 33 min ago
Mitchell: Likely Mueller won't make a statement
1 hour 45 min ago
NYT reporter offers details on indictments
Puerto Rico's power authority moves to cancel Whitefish contract
Joy: Uranium One story is a hoax to shift narrative
Lieu: Trump doesn't get to decide if Russia probe is 'witch hunt'
Crime expert: Trump tweets may be 'very damaging' to him
Mueller to serve indictment in Russia investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL