03/16/17

Oscar winner Patricia Arquette fights for equal pay

Patricia Arquette discusses the new United Nations group promoting equal pay for women around the world along with Deputy Director of U.N. Women, Lakshmi Puri. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Rep says AHCA is the 'largest welfare program' sponsored by GOP
3 hours 52 min ago
Rep. Lieu: We have a 'ridiculous' president
1 hour 46 min ago
OMB Director: Can't ask coal miners or single moms to pay for PBS
6 hours 57 min ago
Trump’s $1.1 trillion budget makes dramatic cuts to Federal Government
Lawrence: Trump is 'defining deviancy down'
15 hours 20 min ago
Rand Paul says McCain makes 'really strong case for term limits'
White House tap talk 'starts to undermine their credibility'
Maddow: Trump fails again with Muslim ban in court
Pres. Trump says he might not be president without Twitter
Breitbart editor: Sources in wiretapping article 'unimpeachable'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL