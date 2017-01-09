MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 01/09/17

Obama team cheers accomplishments before exit

Chris Jansing sits down with senior members of President Obama's communication team as they reflect on Obama's legacy in the final days of his term. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump fires back at Meryl Streep
4 hours 26 min ago
How quickly will GOP replace Obamacare?
2 hours 59 min ago
Orlando sheriff: Suspect 'getting help from someone'
2 hours 31 min ago
Putin resented Clinton for calling out his rigged election
2 days 16 hours ago
Obama team reflects on legacy in his final days
2 hours 11 min ago
NAACP head slams Session on voter suppression
Conway: Russia 'did not succeed' in swaying election
Sanders: I want to revitalize Democrats
Maddow: Trump lied about intelligence report on Russia
Cecile Richards on the threat to Planned Parenthood

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL