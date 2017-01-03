01/03/17

New video of Istanbul nightclub shooting suspect

Turkish officials have released new video of the man they believe is responsible for the Istanbul nightclub shooting. MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle and panel discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Did Donald Trump commit treason?
12 hours 34 min ago
What Obama has accomplished in the White House
4 hours 5 min ago
Conway: 'It could take years' to replace Obamacare
3 hours 1 min ago
Joe to GOP on ethics gut: What's wrong with you?
4 hours 32 min ago
When to call a Trump untruth a lie
12 hours 32 sec ago
Nixon betrayal of Vietnam peace talks confirmed
12 hours 49 min ago
Trump business involvements survive Indonesian scandal
House GOP moves to end ethics oversight of Congress
Conway: Trump will 'take action' against North Korea
What exactly does Putin want from Trump?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL