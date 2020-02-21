New details over why Trump ousted Top intel official

U.S. Intelligence has reportedly concluded that Russia is once again trying to interfere, not just in the November election, but in the primaries that are happening right now. Stephanie Ruhle explains. Weighing in: Former U.S. Attorney Greg Brower, former Spokesman for Speaker John Boehner Michael Steel, former White House Cabinet Secretary under President Obama Chris Lu, and Vice President and Director of Governance at the Brookings Institution, Darrell West.