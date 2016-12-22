MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 12/22/16

NC State Rep on HB2 bill: ‘The fight is definitely not ending’

Lawmakers debated for hours and failed to repeal the anti-LGBT “bathroom” law in North Carolina. North Carolina State Representative, Brian Turner, joins MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

