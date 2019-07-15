NBC Exclusive: Trump weighs ousting Wilbur Ross after citizenship question defeat

NBC Exclusive: Trump weighs ousting Wilbur Ross after citizenship question defeat05:06
President Trump is considering removing one of the longest serving members of his administration, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, after the defeat of the census citizenship question. One of the reporters who broke the story, CNBC’s Kayla Tausche, joins Stephanie Ruhle along with CEO and President of Voto Latino Maria Teresa Kumar and Commentary Magazine Associate Editor Noah Rothman to explain the potential White House shake-up.