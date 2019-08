Accused sex trafficker and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is dead after apparently taking his own life inside his jail cell over the weekend. Stephanie Ruhle breaks down the multiple investigations that are now underway to figure out what happened and what’s next for Epstein’s case. Weighing in: NBC’s Tom Winter, NBC’s Ari Melber, former federal prosecutor Berit Berger, and New York Times Finance Editor David Enrich.