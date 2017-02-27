MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 02/27/17

Muhammad Ali's son, ex-wife detained, questioned at airport

Muhammad Ali, Jr., and his mother Khalilah Ali discuss being detained and questioned at an airport. Khalilah calls what happened "outrageous." Their attorney Chris Mancini also joins the discussion. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

