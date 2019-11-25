Michael Bloomberg officially enters presidential race

There has been fierce new reactions from several 2020 Democratic contenders now that Michael Bloomberg has joined the race for president. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by NBC’s Ali Vitali and Bloomberg’s campaign manager Kevin Sheekey to discuss why Bloomberg chose to jump in now and how he plans to compete. Weighing in: Vanity Fair Special Correspondent William Cohan, Democratic Strategist, Bulwark Editor at Large Charlie Sykes, and Michael Bloomberg biographer Eleanor Randolph.