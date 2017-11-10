11/10/17

Mayor Cruz says Puerto Rico's chances of recovering are ...

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in September. It’s November and power went out again. Velshi and Ruhle speak to San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz about the islands rocky road to recovery. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Alabama GOP sticking by Roy Moore despite allegations
4 hours 30 min ago
Mueller investigating possible Flynn deal with Turkish Govt, sources say
8 hours 15 min ago
Rep. King on Moore: If true could be 'a very serious crime'
5 hours 38 min ago
Trump shakes hands with Putin at Asia summit
8 hours 3 min ago
I support Pres. Trump, but not blindly: GOP congressman
9 hours 35 min ago
Poll: Most Americans think Trump knew of Russian contacts
VP Club: Pence, Biden chat at least once a month
Lawrence to McConnell: What will you do about Roy Moore?
Moore allegations add to string of Alabama political scandals
What happened when Trump was in Moscow?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL