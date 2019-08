In a span of 13 hours, 29 lives were taken across 2 different cities from horrific mass shootings. NBC’s Morgan Chesky, Chris Jansing, and Kathy Park, Dayton Daily News Reporter Amelia Robinson, and the Executive Director of Guns Down America, Igor Volsky, join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss what happened in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend and what can happen now.