Marq Claxton: ‘We have to shift away from that belief that the enemy of our enemy is our friend’

The president and Attorney General Barr says the destruction and chaos from protests are all the work of ANTIFA. Former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI Frank Figliuzzi and retired NYPD Detective and Director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance Marq Claxton join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss how much ANTIFA is actually involved in the nationwide protests and how to separate those protesting because they’re angry and those who are taking advantage and stoking violence.