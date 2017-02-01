MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 02/01/17

Mark Cuban: Trump sets the bar low

Businessman Mark Cuban talks about Donald Trump's first few days in office and shares what he thinks Democrats and the media need to do in the future. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

De Blasio: If we take Trump too lightly, we will regret it
3 hours 53 min ago
Female Dems plan more political engagement: poll
2 hours 31 min ago
Will the GOP go 'nuclear'?
Mark Cuban: Trump sets the bar low
1 hour 52 min ago
Maddow: Gorsuch not a typical nihilist Trump nom
14 hours 15 min ago
Bruni: DeVos came off like a rank amateur in hearings
4 hours 27 min ago
'We have no country and no home'
Government employees stand up to Trump
Christie defends Trump: 'This is not a Muslim Ban'
Democrats vow to block Trump SCOTUS pick Gorsuch

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL