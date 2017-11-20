MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 11/20/17

Kushner failed to disclose Outreach from Putin ally to Trump team

According to sources, Jared Kushner failed to disclose a meeting involving a banker who has been accused of links to Russian organized crime to Donald Trump's campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

