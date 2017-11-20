MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 11/20/17

Key GOP lawmakers cite concerns over Republican tax bill

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle talks with NBC's Kasie Hunt, MSNBC's Political Analyst Rick Tyler and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mika: Here's why Bill Clinton needs to apologize
4 hours 43 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump says he 'should have left' Americans in Chinese jail
3 hours 32 min ago
What happens when you file a sexual harrassment complaint on Capitol Hill
2 hours 25 min ago
Alabama's biggest newspaper asks voters to 'reject' Moore
5 hours 54 min ago
Kellyanne Conway seems to endorse Roy Moore
3 hours 34 min ago
Gillibrand: Tolerance we had 25 years ago won't be tolerated today
Top earners benefit most from GOP tax cuts
Lin-Manuel Miranda: What Puerto Rico needs after hurricane
The differences in Al Franken and Roy Moore allegations
Controversial Trump Tower meeting back in the spotlight

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL