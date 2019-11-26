Judge rules ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn must testify

Judge rules ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn must testify07:11
A district judge is ordering former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify in front of Congress, flatly rejecting the administration’s argument that he should have blanket immunity from a Congressional subpoena. Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne, former Deputy Chief Counsel for the House Oversight Committee Chris Lu, and Stand Up Republic Executive Director Evan McMullin to discuss what this means for McGahn and other key figures like John Bolton.