Impeachment probe shifts to House Judiciary this week

This week, the focus on the impeachment inquiry shifts from fact witnesses to the actual articles of impeachment and the venue is shifting from the House Intelligence Committee to House Judiciary. Stephanie Ruhle breaks down the administration’s case for not participating and what that means for the impeachment process. Weighing in: Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, former DOJ Spokesperson Matthew Miller, Politico’s Natasha Bertrand, and Washington Post columnist Brian Klaas.