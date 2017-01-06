MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 01/06/17

How will Trump work with intel community in the future?

Senator and Ranking Member of the Armed Services Committee, Jack Reed, D-RI, discusses the new reports that Donald Trump will ask Congress to pay for the border wall. Reed also weighs in on how Trump will work with intelligence community in future. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Biden on Trump's tweets: 'Grow up, Donald'
3 hours 55 min ago
Rachel Maddow: 'Greta is great!'
13 hours 2 min ago
Michelle Obama’s Viral Moments
Trump tweets about 'Apprentice' before intel meeting
3 hours 11 min ago
To ignore or engage? Trump's 'Apprentice' tweet
2 hours 50 min ago
Russia was trying to hurt Clinton: State Dept.
Trump to meet intel leaders on Russian hack
Rising Democratic star enters race for DNC Chair
Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
Top Russians celebrated when Trump won, intel report says

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL