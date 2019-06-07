How will President Trump's proposed tariff plan affect U.S. employment?04:36
The May jobs report is released showing only 75,000 jobs were created, 100,000 less than predicted. Stephanie Ruhle sits down with journalist Ben White and Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Jason Furman to discuss the economy before President Trump's tariff plan goes into effect. The tariff threat has ignited fears of recession among Americans. What are the chances Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cuts interest rates because of the president's trade war?